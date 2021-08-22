Cancel
Detroit, MI

Pepsi "Full Of Detroit Soul" Amplifies Black-Owned Businesses For Detroit Black Restaurant Week

By NationalBlackGuide
nationalblackguide.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Black Restaurant Week is back in August – and so is Pepsi® to support the Motor City's Black-owned businesses. Along with partnering with MLN8 to drive consumers to local Black-owned restaurants from August 20 to August 29, Pepsi also awarded $15,000 to Joe Louis Southern Kitchen to help cover the new business' repairs from flood damage during this year's storms. The donation is part of the Pepsi "Full of Detroit Soul" initiative, the brand's multi-year community platform and creative campaign that celebrates and supports the diversity and talent that make Detroit so special.

