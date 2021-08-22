Vernon J. Selected as a Featured Speaker for the 11th Annual National Black Economic Conference
Today it was announced that Vernon J., CEO of EquityCoin, Inc., will be a featured speaker at the 11th Annual National Black Economic Conference (NBEC) taking place on Friday, August 27, at 1:15pm (EST). The NBEC is an annual meeting hosted by the Mosaic Group and the Urban League of Broward County to connect and engage black entrepreneurs and professionals about programs, resources, and opportunities to encourage the growth of black-owned businesses throughout America. The company also curates discussions about the benefits of generational wealth and building strong communities.nationalblackguide.com
Comments / 0