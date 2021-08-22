Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Vernon J. Selected as a Featured Speaker for the 11th Annual National Black Economic Conference

By NationalBlackGuide
nationalblackguide.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday it was announced that Vernon J., CEO of EquityCoin, Inc., will be a featured speaker at the 11th Annual National Black Economic Conference (NBEC) taking place on Friday, August 27, at 1:15pm (EST). The NBEC is an annual meeting hosted by the Mosaic Group and the Urban League of Broward County to connect and engage black entrepreneurs and professionals about programs, resources, and opportunities to encourage the growth of black-owned businesses throughout America. The company also curates discussions about the benefits of generational wealth and building strong communities.

nationalblackguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Black Americans#Stocks#Equitycoin Inc#Nbec#The Mosaic Group#The Urban League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
blackfilm.com

BET & Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Partner For 50th Annual Legislative Conference Broadcast; Angela Bassett To Host Phoenix Awards

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) recently announced a partnership with BET to broadcast “Foundation Friday.” BET will broadcast two CBCF Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) signature events for the second consecutive year. Angela Bassett is set to host the virtual annual Phoenix Awards ceremony. Viewers can watch a pre-taped airing of the National Town Hall and the Phoenix Awards for CBCF’s virtual 50th ALC on Friday, September 17 starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT, on BET and BET Her.
Scottsdale, AZrismedia.com

RE/MAX Collection® Announces Keynote Speakers for Annual Luxury Forum

The RE/MAX Collection® brand recently announced its keynote speakers—HGTV’s “Bargain Mansions” host Tamara Day and Master Sommelier® Alpana Singh—and other prominent session hosts for The RE/MAX Collection 9th Annual Luxury Forum. The business-building event at the JW Marriott Camelback Resort (5402 E. Lincoln Drive) in Scottsdale on Oct. 27-28, is open to RE/MAX luxury agents and guests.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

National Veteran Nonprofit to Host 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run Honoring 20th Anniversary of September 11th Attacks

One of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), will host the Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race on September 11th at 9 am, at the Charleston Fire and Police Department on Daniel Island. The annual race will unite the community to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and honor the lives lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, along with our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities. Special guests expected to be in attendance include: Ryan Manion (Travis Manion Foundation President, and sister of fallen Marine 1st Lt Travis Manion) and Jessica Ross (sister of fallen 9/11 first responder, PAPD Officer Christopher Amoroso).
Technologyaccelevents.com

MEGAComm Hosts Global Audience & Doubles International Speakers at 15th Annual Conference

MEGAComm recently hosted their annual multi-day conference on the Accelevents platform, in Jerusalem, Israel for hi-tech professionals. The event is typically held in person and features international speakers and attendees. The Challenge: Finding An all-in-one Event Management Solution For Hosting The MEGAComm Multi-Day Conference. Directly following MEGAComm 2020, event organizers...
Germanton, NCthestokesnews.com

Germanton student honored at national conference

Lynae Bowman, Germanton racked up the awards at the 2021 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) Scholarship Presentation, held July 14-16 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Bowman received the Angus Foundation Undergraduate $2,500 scholarship. Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $3.9 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships to Angus youth.
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Pharmaceuticalsopenculture.com

Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom

Here’s the context to a sobering newly-released video from The New York Times:. In the video above, Alexander Stockton, a producer on the Opinion Video team, explores two of the main reasons the number of Covid cases is soaring once again in the United States: vaccine hesitancy and refusal. “It’s...
Emporia, KSKVOE

Second annual Emporia State Trauma-Informed Educators Conference features renowned author and educator Ruby Payne Saturday

World-renowned educator Dr. Ruby Payne was the featured speaker Saturday at Emporia State University’s second annual Trauma-Informed Educators Conference Saturday morning. Trauma-informed education, also known as social-emotional learning, has become a highly publicized topic in recent years. Many school districts across the country, including some local districts, have chosen to undergo education redesign to provide a learning experience more focused on social-emotional development than before.
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Post

Letter to the editor: I’m writing to express my disappointment and horror at the treatment of Oakland University faculty

To President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Joshua Merchant, Britt Rios-Ellis, and the Board of Trustees:. I’m writing to express my disappointment and horror at the treatment of Oakland University faculty in regards to the recent contract negotiations. I am an OU alum and take a great deal of pride in being so; I remain connected to the campus community and have readily sung the praises of this institution to anyone who has expressed interest in enrolling. My own experiences as an OU student overwhelmingly form the basis for this. During my time at the university, I was consistently encouraged, inspired, and challenged in the best of ways. I felt an unparalleled sense of belonging and a reginited faith in myself. I discovered, after years of uncertainty, the foundation upon which I wanted to build the rest of my life. My enrollment at this school was the single best decision I have made to date, and everything that has happened since–my graduate degree, my career, my writing and publications and confidence in my work–is a direct result of my time there.
U.S. Politicsstjohnsource.com

Legislature Corner: Sen Joseph’s Youth Summer Program Leads to Jobs

The office of Sen. Carla Joseph wrapped up its Youth Summer Employment Opportunity Program (Y.S.E.O.P.) with a small recognition ceremony earlier this month. Three of four private sector employer-partners offered permanent jobs to young people. “The job opportunities that have been provided to participants of my summer program speak volumes...
Politicscsda.net

2021 CSDA Annual Awards To Be Announced at CSDA Annual Conference

California Special Districts Association can't wait to finally announce our 2021 CSDA Annual Award recipients during the 2021 CSDA Annual Conference and Exhibitor Showcase in Monterey! These award presentations will be made throughout the conference in the De Anza Balloon at the Portola Hotel & Spa. Here is the schedule:
CollegesBaltimore Times

Getty Images Launches Grant Program for HBCUs

Cassandra Illidge says she grew up recognizing the importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Illidge, the vice president of partnerships at Getty Images, believes in preserving the history and legacy of HBCUs. So, imagine the excitement when Getty Images announced it would partner with the Getty Family and Stand Together to launch the inaugural Getty Images Photo Archive Grants for HBCUs.
West Bend, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Homeschooling event to feature author and speaker Michael Lane

West Bend, WI – A special event for homeschooled children will be coming to West Bend on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. as Young Hearts Seniors of Community Church of West Bend, 2005 S. Main Street, welcome Michael Lane. Lane has been the recipient of...
Educationomahanews.net

900 Global Delegates participate In 5th annual conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/PNN): The first day of the two-day 5th Annual International CareerCollege Counseling (IC3) Conference brought together 900 global delegates from various high schools, universities, and organizations for a collaborative dialogue on issues that drive sustainable and inclusive career counselling practices focused on student success. The conference was held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi in a limited capacity, in line with the Delhi government's guidelines on in-person gatherings.
blooloop.com

WAZA opens registration for 76th Virtual Annual Conference

The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), the global alliance of regional associations, national federations, and institutions, has announced that registration is now open for its 76th Annual Conference, which will once again be hosted online this year in response to the ongoing pandemic. The conference, which is scheduled...
Ithaca, NYCornell University

President Pollack welcomes Cornellians to fall 2021 semester

President Martha E. Pollack sent the following message Aug. 26:. It’s been wonderful to see the campus come alive over the past week, as our new and returning students, and so many of our faculty and staff, have arrived and returned to campus. Whether you are here in Ithaca, in New York City, in Geneva, or somewhere else in the world, welcome to all of you! I’m so glad to have you as part of our community, beginning this new academic year together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy