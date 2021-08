- - - 'We knew what she would wear," essayist Anna Della Subin observed on the London Review of Books blog about the moment Kamala Harris strode onstage in Wilmington, Del., to claim her place as America's first female vice president-elect last year. Harris's white pantsuit, Subin noted, was the latest in a long line of pointedly white garments worn by female politicians: suits sported by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton, Geraldine Ferraro and Shirley Chisholm, and dresses worn by British suffragists before that, leading all the way back to anti-colonial activist Annie Besant, who fashioned herself as a kind of saint, draping a white sari over a white dress. Harris's crisp white suit was a gesture - signaling power and purity - laden with history.