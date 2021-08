HAWAIʻI - There were 893 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, and one (1) new COVID-related death. (BIVN) – There were 893 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 763 cases identified on Saturday. There was one (1) new COVID-related death reported state-wide.