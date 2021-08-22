EnrichHER CEO Dr. Roshawnna Novellus Honored at Mastercard Strivers Event Feat. Jennifer Hudson
EnrichHER founder and CEO Dr. Roshawnna Novellus has a lot to celebrate this Black Business Month. Earlier this week, she was honored in New York City alongside several successful Black women entrepreneurs as part of Mastercard's Strivers Initiative, a partnership with Fearless Fund designed to spotlight Black women-owned businesses as a vital part of our nation's industries. The two-day celebration included a red carpet reception and concert at the Apollo Theater featuring Mastercard ambassador and Respect movie star Jennifer Hudson. Each Strivers honoree was gifted a custom 3D portrait by artist Tyler Clark.nationalblackguide.com
