Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EnrichHER CEO Dr. Roshawnna Novellus Honored at Mastercard Strivers Event Feat. Jennifer Hudson

By NationalBlackGuide
nationalblackguide.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnrichHER founder and CEO Dr. Roshawnna Novellus has a lot to celebrate this Black Business Month. Earlier this week, she was honored in New York City alongside several successful Black women entrepreneurs as part of Mastercard's Strivers Initiative, a partnership with Fearless Fund designed to spotlight Black women-owned businesses as a vital part of our nation's industries. The two-day celebration included a red carpet reception and concert at the Apollo Theater featuring Mastercard ambassador and Respect movie star Jennifer Hudson. Each Strivers honoree was gifted a custom 3D portrait by artist Tyler Clark.

nationalblackguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Strivers Initiative#Fearless Fund#The Apollo Theater#Nationalblackguide Com#Enrichher#A Certified B Corporation#Black#Projectdiane#Certified B Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EconomyHipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Helps Make U.S. History With 1st Black Cannabis CEO

San Jose, CA – Cannabis data recently showed only 3 percent of the United States’ market share is owned by African Americans. JAY-Z is doing his part to change the racial status quo in conjunction with the Parent Company, California’s leading distributor of cannabis (including his own Monogram brand). On...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Ross Inc. Responds to Netflix Doc as Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Say They Didn’t Set Out to Create a “Hit Piece”

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed producers Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone say they “never intended to set out and create a hit piece” about the art instructor and TV host with their new Netflix doc, which chronicles the life, work and unexpectedly dark legal legacy of the Joy of Painting star. But Bob Ross Inc. says that although the film “accurately captured” the famed TV painter, it’s an “inaccurate and heavily slanted portrayal of our company.” The film follows Ross’ career, centering heavily on his relationship with Bob Ross Inc. co-founders Walt and Annette Kowalski, who helped the painter...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

How Keke Palmer Went From “VP” to VIP on the Red Carpet

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation. Morning, kids! That’s a Keke Palmer-ism, for the uninitiated. The actor-singer-dancer-talk show host has always had the gift of gab, but her sense of style has certainly grown up along with her. Nearly 15 years ago, Palmer was just a tween shouldering the burden of mid-aughts red carpet glam, but now she’s a full fledged couture chameleon who isn’t afraid to take fashion risks when the occasion calls for it. From her Nickelodeon days as the Vice President of a fashion label on True Jackson, VP to her turn as a scamming stripper in Hustlers, witness Palmer’s style evolution on her 28th birthday, here.
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes: Are They Calling It Quits Already?!

Few couples in the history of Bachelor Nation have inspired more skepticism among fans than Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes. For better or worse, viewers have very strong opinions about Katie, and many, many commenters in Bachelorette forums across the internet have expressed doubts about the possibility of marriage for these lovebirds, who are from both different coasts and different countries.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Defended By Mom Tina Lawson Following Tiffany Diamond Criticism

The moment was touted as a breakthrough for Black women, but Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Tiffany photoshoot was hit with severe criticism. The art collectors posed in front of a coveted, long-unseen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, Equals Pi, that was reportedly used to offset the image in Tiffany's signature color. Not quite an exact match, but close enough for the brand.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

Inside Strivers Row, a Historic Neighborhood in Harlem

On 138th and 139th Streets between Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. and Frederick Douglass Boulevards in Harlem sit three rows of beautiful townhouses. A peculiar marker “Private Road, Walk Your Horses” is painted onto the columns that support intricate curled rod-iron gates leading into spacious private townhouse parking. These rows of Neo-Italian and Georgian townhouses together make up Strivers Row, one of the city’s architectural gems and a rich source of local history.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Hudson Wants To Join Disney’s Live-Action Hercules Movie, And The Role She’s Eyeing Is Perfect

After being personally chosen by Aretha Franklin to play her in Respect, it seems like there’s no role that Jennifer Hudson couldn’t take on. The Oscar and Grammy winner is so good, she even has us wondering if Cats deserves a second look. So, if she says she wants to join Disney’s live-action adaptation of Hercules, we should probably listen to her -- especially since the role she’s eyeing seems like a perfect fit.
MusicPosted by
Benzinga

Tiffany Taps Beyoncé And Jay-Z For Marketing Campaign

Entertainment industry power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z are starring in a new marketing campaign for the luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. What Happened: The new campaign is titled “About Love” and features a film directed by Emmanuel Adjei that includes Beyoncé singing “Moon River,” the Oscar-winning theme song from the classic 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy