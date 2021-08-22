EnrichHER CEO Dr. Roshawnna Novellus Honored at Mastercard Strivers Event Feat. Jennifer Hudson

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation. Morning, kids! That’s a Keke Palmer-ism, for the uninitiated. The actor-singer-dancer-talk show host has always had the gift of gab, but her sense of style has certainly grown up along with her. Nearly 15 years ago, Palmer was just a tween shouldering the burden of mid-aughts red carpet glam, but now she’s a full fledged couture chameleon who isn’t afraid to take fashion risks when the occasion calls for it. From her Nickelodeon days as the Vice President of a fashion label on True Jackson, VP to her turn as a scamming stripper in Hustlers, witness Palmer’s style evolution on her 28th birthday, here.