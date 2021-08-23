MedicaMetrix Announces Executive Team in Advance of International Expansion
Vyda Bielkus is spearheading MedicaMetrix’s Strategy and Business Development efforts with her 20+ years’ experience scaling startups from idea stage through scale up to growth stage companies. With a wide range of experience across healthcare, technology, and wellness industry verticals, she brings extensive strategic growth, product management and business development expertise. Vyda holds a MBA with an additional Healthcare Certificate from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a BA in Economics from Wellesley College.woodlandreport.com
