MedicaMetrix Announces Executive Team in Advance of International Expansion

By Newswire
woodlandreport.com
 4 days ago

Vyda Bielkus is spearheading MedicaMetrix’s Strategy and Business Development efforts with her 20+ years’ experience scaling startups from idea stage through scale up to growth stage companies. With a wide range of experience across healthcare, technology, and wellness industry verticals, she brings extensive strategic growth, product management and business development expertise. Vyda holds a MBA with an additional Healthcare Certificate from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a BA in Economics from Wellesley College.

