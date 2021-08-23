Lance throws 2 TDs passes as 49ers rally to beat Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes and continued to make his case to be San Francisco’s Week 1 starter as the 49ers rallied for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lance, the third overall pick in April’s draft, had a rough start. He completed only one of his first six passes and was picked off in his first three series before settling down with scoring drives on two of his final three drives. Lance finished 8 of 14 for 102 yards and won the duel of former North Dakota State quarterbacks. Easton Stick, who mentored Lance in 2018, got the start for the Chargers and was 10 of 14 for 85 yards and a touchdown.