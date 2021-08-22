Jill Cataldo: Stock up on pandemic-related products while prices are low

There's something about freshly baked bread that makes it the perfect comfort food. The wafting aroma as it bakes, followed by the warm loaf coming out of the oven — it's all too gratifying. Unless you are gluten intolerant, a classic recipe for bread calling for just flour and yeast is all you really need to delight in the experience. And it can be nourishing and fuss-free once you figure out how to get the yeast to rise.