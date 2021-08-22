Jill Cataldo: Stock up on pandemic-related products while prices are low
Last year during the height of the pandemic, hand sanitizer, antibacterial soaps, and disinfecting wipes and sprays were some of the most difficult products to purchase. With the transmissibility of the virus largely unknown, everyone prepared for the worst and was sanitizing everything from door handles to shopping carts — even grocery packaging. Our stores’ supply chains were stressed and strained in ways we’ve never seen before. Cleaning and personal care products were selling out especially rapidly, and canned foods, fruits and vegetables were also in short supply.www.herald-dispatch.com
