South Dakota State at Colorado State; 7 p.m. Friday, Canvas Stadium. Jackrabbits are no patsy. South Dakota State was the 2020-21 FCS national runner-up and is ranked No. 3 in the preseason FCS rankings. The Jackrabbits finished 8-2 last year (5-1 Missouri Valley), losing to Sam Houston State (23-21) on a late touchdown in the title game on May 27. Just about everyone of note from that squad is back, with 10 starters returning on each side of the ball, plus two specialists. One glaring exception: QB Mark Gronowski, who suffered an injury in the first quarter of the national title game, will miss all of 2021.