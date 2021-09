The New York Knicks have completely overhauled their team with more talent, but they’ve also put some of their younger pieces in a position to fight for minutes, which is exactly how good teams operate. Handing out starting jobs due to a lack of talent is how poor teams remain at the bottom of the barrel, but the Knicks have enough quality to go around to keep their starters well-rested and prepared to take on a full 82-game regular season.