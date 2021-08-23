Cancel
Aluna.Social (ALN) Price Tops $0.11

By Karen Miller
 4 days ago

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

