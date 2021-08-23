CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share
Wall Street analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.77. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.www.modernreaders.com
