ReddCoin Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $87.83 million and approximately $558,770.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

