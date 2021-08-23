ReddCoin Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (RDD)
ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $87.83 million and approximately $558,770.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0