Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Moneytoken Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IMT)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Moneytoken has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moneytoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneytoken has a market capitalization of $753,894.19 and approximately $31,789.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imt#Currency#Top Exchanges#Imt#Btc#Busd#Matic#Theta#Grt#Coin Profile#Moneytoken Com#Cryptocompare#The Imt Token#Erc#Gdax#Changelly#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Moneytoken Daily#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded marginally higher in the early hours of Monday. What’s Moving? DOGE traded 0.76% at $0.32 over 24 hours. For the week, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was down 5.5%. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 1.62% and 1.78% respectively. DOGE has skyrocketed 5,527.12%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Cleanspark Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is trading higher Monday after the company announced that CEO Zach Bradford will participate in Water Tower Research's Sustainable Investing Fireside Chat Series to discuss the company's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining operations on Aug. 24. The fireside will take a deep dive into CleanSpark's bitcoin mining operation...
Marketsluxurylaunches.com

The top 1% of crypto wallets hold a staggering 87% of all the Bitcoins mined – What will be the long-term consequences of billions of dollars in Bitcoin wealth concentrated in the hands of a few?

Some call it a bubble, some fraud, and some a replacement for money itself. Never before has an asset class generated so much wealth in such a short time than Bitcoin. The most interesting part is that it is not suave bankers or hedge fund billionaires who made it big in Bitcoin but it is early adopters. Most of them in their 20’s and 30’s who invested a few dollars are now worth tens of millions. But like with the industrial, telecom, and Internet revolution the crypto boom has made a ‘few’ people very rich. To give you an idea, according to the Bitcoin distribution curve around 87% of the total Bitcoins mined are owned by the top 1% of the wallets. The decentralized currency was touted as the ‘single largest wealth transfer in the history of mankind’, but it is anything like that. With the cryptocurrency slated to go only up from here, Brian Schuster explains what would happen to the rising Bitcoin millionaires and even billionaires.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Crypto Market Analysis: 24th August 2021

Bitcoin has broken out above $50,000 for the first time since May this year as PayPal announces crypto buying and selling in the UK. PayPal has trailed its launch of crypto buying and selling in the UK for some time but has today announced its intention to allow UK-based users to buy and sell crypto tokens from this week. Users will be able to hold a basket of four cryptoassets – bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash, but it is unclear as of yet whether the firm will allow users to make payments in said cryptos.
Marketsu.today

$740 Million in Bitcoin Transferred to Huobi

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stockscryptopotato.com

MicroStrategy Acquires Nearly 4,000 Bitcoin for $177 Million

MicroStrategy continues to accumulate bitcoins with frequent purchases and the latest saw nearly 4,000 coins acquired. The US-based NASDAQ-listed business intelligence company MicroStrategy continues with its bitcoin acquisition spree, as the company recently purchased over 3,900 BTC. Consequently, the firm now holds nearly 109,000 bitcoins in total. Tweeting on Tuesday...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Triples In Two Months, Difficulty To Rise 12% Soon

On-chain data reveals Bitcoin mining hashrate has trippled in the past two months. Miners can expect the difficulty to rise 12% soon. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the mining hashrate of the cryptocurrency continues to recover from the crash. Currently, the metric’s value stands around 152B GH/s. Since...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Swiss Fintech Trio Enabled Asset Tokenization via Tezos: XTZ Spikes 15%

Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta are the three Swiss financial institutions that picked Tezos as their choice for tokenization. The Switzerland-based financial institutions – Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta – have selected Tezos to create on-chain digital products through a new token standard for asset tokenization. InCore Bank would also enable additional digital services with XTZ – the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain network.
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidate, LUNA and BNB Gain Momentum

Bitcoin price extended its increase to USD 50,500, but then it faced hurdles. As a result, BTC started a downside correction below USD 50,000. It is currently (04:00 UTC) consolidating gains above USD 49,000 and there could be a downside extension to USD 48,200 in the near term. Similarly, most...
Currenciescoingeek.com

Is BTC the ugly digital gold?

More than one year ago, I showed why BTC is not digital gold. However, I now came to the conclusion that BTC does indeed have something in common with gold—but not the way BTCers would like it to be. Let me show you. Craig Wright on gold, Bitcoin and hoarding...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Bitcoin down, other cryptocurrencies mixed early Tuesday morning

The price of Bitcoin was lower by more than 1% Tuesday morning as other major cryptocurrencies were mixed. The price was around $49,740 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,338 (+0.07%) and 31.5 cents (-3.23%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk. In cryptocurrency news early Tuesday,...
Stocksinvesting.com

WAX, Gnosis and IOST pack on gains after Bitcoin price hits $50K

The bull market narrative has returned now that Bitcoin (BTC) price managed to briefly climb above $50,500 on August 23. A handful of altcoins have also seen their prices charge higher as the momentum in the market continues to build. For many tokens, the price has been buoyed by new exchange listings and cross-protocol collaborations that have brought a new level of activity and attention to their ecosystems.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

How to Sell Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) is one of the top cryptocurrencies according to market capitalization. The token has witnessed exponential growth since its inception in 2018. Although the parent company behind the token, Ripple Labs is currently embroiled in a legal controversy with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the token has managed to maintain a stable price, even attaining an all-time high of $1 in May.
Currenciescrowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin ETN Futures Launched by Eurex, a European Derivatives Exchange

Eurex, an established European derivatives exchange, has announced the launch of Bitcoin ETN futures. With these new contracts, Deutsche Börse Group’s derivatives division is providing customers with access to the price of Bitcoin via a regulated, on-exchange and centrally-cleared platform. This product offering will reportedly be one of the first few regulated markets in Bitcoin-related derivatives in Europe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy