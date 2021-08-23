Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share
Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group's earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
