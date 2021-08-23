Cancel
Belton, TX

Tiger Volleyball bounces back from slow BCS start

By Admin
beltontigerathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity Tiger volleyball team traveled to Bryan-College Station to compete in the inaugural BCS Classic last Thursday through Saturday. This three day tournament consisted of two days of pool play followed by a Saturday tournament bracket. Overall, the Tigers had a slow start but managed to finish the weekend on a high note. Head Coach Krystal Yerigan said, “Tournament opportunities are so important early in the season as it helps us evaluate our weaknesses and find solutions to help transition us into a stronger regular season. The tournaments are tough, competitive, and provide us the chance to get many touches on the ball within a short time frame. Our August schedule is definitely grueling, but I believe in the process and that it will pay off for us in the long run.”

