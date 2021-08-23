DeGate 24-Hour Volume Reaches $71,437.00 (DG)

In this market, it seems we’re pulled in two directions – meme stocks and big cap stocks. Low-priced stocks, at least the ones featured here, aren’t meme stocks. These are real companies with real businesses that don’t get a lot of headlines. But they do represent real opportunities for investors looking to find stocks that will either continue to grow on their own, or at some point get purchased at a nice premium by a bigger company. In this article it’s much more about the former.