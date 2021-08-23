Cancel
Hobbies

$1,000 Full Power Giveaway

By Danny Merrell
KICKS 105
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending over two months at greatly reduced power thanks to a lightning strike, KICKS 105 is once again blasting with 100,000 watts of power. So, we decided to celebrate the good news by teaming up with Truss & Son Plumbing and giving a lucky East Texan $1,000. Every weekday,...

kicks105.com

#Truss Son Plumbing#East Texan
