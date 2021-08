CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad City Council unanimously appointed Peder Norby to the vacant District 1 seat during its Aug. 24 meeting. Norby becomes the third D1 representative since 2018 after the city moved to district elections in 2017. Norby was on all four of the council’s ballots, while former Councilman Mark Packard and resident Ryan Vaughn were on two ballots each.