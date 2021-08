Social Security could be insolvent ‘within 8 years,’ economist warns. How much financial damage has the Covid crisis done to Social Security? The 2021 annual report from the Social Security trust fund administration is expected to drop within weeks, possibly days, my sources say. One of the country’s leading experts is warning that ‎the Social Security trust fund could run out of money as soon as 2029, five years ahead of official projections, because of the fallout from the Covid crisis.