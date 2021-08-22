Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Veterans are prized recruits as congressional candidates

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
newsitem.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Va. (AP) — With midterm election season rapidly approaching, Republicans and Democrats have something in common when it comes to recruiting candidates they hope will deliver majorities in Congress: a preference for military veterans. Both parties anticipate a significant number of races where veterans will be opposing each other,...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Midterm Election#Military Veterans#Republicans#Ap#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsthefulcrum.us

Honoring the best congressional offices

Fitch is the president and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation and a former congressional staffer. It's no secret that this has been a tough year for Congress. The pandemic and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have left a malaise over the congressional community. The public continues to hold Congress is low regard. One public opinion survey asked what words they would use to describe Congress: "incompetent," "inept," "terrible" and "bad" topped the list.
Rosemount, MNdctc.edu

American Congressional Exchange Visit

Rep. Meijer visited Rep. Craig in her district • DCTC campus. Dakota County Technical College hosted a visit by the American Congressional Exchange (ACE) Friday, August 13, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the college’s campus in Rosemount, Minnesota. Attendees included Representative Angie Craig (D-MN) from Minnesota’s 2nd...
Congress & CourtsOttumwa Courier

This week's congressional votes

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. TRIBAL CHILDREN: The House has passed a bill (S. 325), sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to extend to five years the deadline for the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children to submit its report to the federal government on federal programs and policies that involve American Indian children. A supporter, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, said the extension would give the Commission needed time to meet with tribes and other parties to make well-considered recommendations. The vote, on Aug. 23, was 418 yeas to 7 nays.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Chamber, Garcia host congressional forum

The Santa Clarita Valley business community had the opportunity to discuss pressing issues with Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita recently during the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Congressional Forum. Garcia began by discussing some of what he considers the nation’s biggest threats, which include both China and Russia, both...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Power Up: Iraq veteran lawmaker calls for congressional probe into Biden's handling of Afghanistan

Good Monday morning. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up for the Power Up newsletter. Thanks for waking up with us. ‘CALAMITY OF EPIC PROPORTIONS’: One Republican lawmaker and Iraq war veteran is demanding a probe into the Biden administration’s slapdash withdrawal from Afghanistan after Taliban forces swiftly took control of the country over the weekend.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

GOP Members Of Congress Say It’s Time For Cheney, Kinzinger To Go

It’s time for the Republican Party to solve the problem created by Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, a GOP coalition is charging. The two previously voted to impeach President Trump, and this week joined with Democrats in portraying those who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 as terrorists – who were supporting Trump.
Prairie Du Chien, WIWBAY Green Bay

Library worker: Congressional candidate was irate over gay books display

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (AP) - A staffer at a southwestern Wisconsin library says a Republican congressional candidate threatened and intimidated her over a gay pride display. Prairie du Chien Memorial Library page Kerrigan Trautsch told the La Crosse Tribune that Derrick Van Orden came into the library on June 17 and complained loudly about a display of books in the children’s section that address homosexuality in honor of Pride Month.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have passed legislation that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade, a step party leaders tout as progress in their quest to fight back against voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states. The bill, which is...
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

Congressional candidate shows childish behavior in children’s section

It seems a childish way to act, even in the children’s section. Wisconsin Third District congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden recently got upset about a display in the children’s section of the Prairie du Chen Public Library. The target of his ire was a celebration of Pride Month on display in the library, something they do each June. Van Orden, who lost to La Crosse Congressman Ron Kind in the most recent election and who is running again, angrily, with a raised voice, criticized the selection of books. They included books, both fiction and non-fiction, on diversity, inclusivity and the LGBTQ community. He challenged the teenage library employee who set up the display, and is herself a member of the LGBTQ community. He called the display disgusting. But Van Orden didn’t stop there. He took out a library card, and checked out all of the books that made up the display. Apparently if he didn’t want to read them, he wanted to make sure no one else could either. People, especially those who aspire to power, should recognize that a library is a place of intellectual freedom and serves a broad base of patrons. He is of course free to have his views, but should allow other people to have their views, especially those that seek to treat all people equally.
Congress & Courtskprl.com

Congressional Response 8.27.2021

They’re calling it the deadliest day in decades in Afghanistan. Yesterday, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacking crowds flocking to Kabul’s airport. 12 US troops and at least 60 Afghans were killed. Congressman Salud Carbajal says, “I fully condemn the outrageous attack outside the Kabul airport. My heart goes out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy