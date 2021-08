When you’re a college freshman, heading off to school is exciting. You get to define who you are and have a whole new group of people to get to know. But that’s not the case for gold medal Olympian Sunisa (Suni) Lee. She is attending Auburn University in Alabama and is the most well-known person to enter the new crop of students. But if the 18-year-old gymnast was apprehensive about being so famous, she doesn’t need to worry; her fellow students have welcomed her with a standing ovation.