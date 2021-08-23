Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Family dog dragged into woods of country club by a coyote

By Brandy Campbell
CNN
 4 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La- A local dog owner is speaking out after her dog, Jaxx, was taken and presumably killed by a coyote. It happened Tuesday morning as her dogs were taking a bathroom break.

"I was heartbroken," said Katherine. "I was stunned. I was shocked. I had never seen anything like that happen before. I come back to feed them, and I didn't see Jaxx and my other dog, Charlie, started whimpering like something had gone on."

Katherine Stringer-Davis' husband wondered if the dog went too far and was attacked. After checking the video footage, they discovered what happened.

Screenshot of surveillance video capturing dog taken by a coyote. It happened on the land of the Shreveport Country Club.

"I knew that there was some wildlife over there, but I didn't think that they would come out in the broad daylight like that," said Katherine.

Katherine said the issue is the overgrowth of the closed Shreveport Country Club, claiming the land is a haven for wildlife. Katherine has called property standards to have to owners or the city maintain the land. Katherine believes the coyote may have been watching her dogs for some time.

"I do believe that coyote was waiting to attack, because the next day he was back again to get the other one," said Katherine.

The following day. Katherine and her husband captured the coyote waiting on the other side of the fence looking at her home. Katherine contacted the owners of the land, who said they are not responsible for the incident because the dog was on the country club's land. While she loves her neighborhood, Katherine said living next to wildlife isn't acceptable.

Shreveport Country Club overgrown land.

"I feel unsafe," said Katherine. "I don't want my nieces and nephews to come over here and play in the front yard. I don't want them to peer over there and wonder what's over there. I can't park in my driveway and get groceries out with my daughter because I'm afraid if I turn around there will be a coyote." Katherine is hoping the owners of the country club land will start proper maintenance to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Jaxx and his owners.

KTBS reached out to the owners of the country club Friday. No one was available to comment.

