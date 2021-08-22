Six former Baylor athletes compete in Olympics
Baylor University was represented at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with six former Bears competing in multiple events for three different countries. Wil London and KC Lightfoot made their Olympic debuts, joining returning Olympians Brittney Griner and Trayvon Bromell to compete for Team USA. Ekpe Udoh made his Olympic debut for the Nigerian men’s basketball team while John Peers returned to the Olympics to represent Australia in men’s tennis. But no matter what country they’re representing in the Olympics, Peers said that deep down, they’re all still Baylor Bears.baylorlariat.com
