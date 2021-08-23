To Survive a Barn Fire, a Racehorse Bucks Her Jockey and Gallops the Kentucky Highway. There’s the Kentucky Derby, and then there’s the crazy Kentucky highway dash that Bold and Bossy, a 2-year-old filly, completed this weekend. She tossed her jockey during a race in Kentucky on Saturday, then bolted off the track for a 30-minute gallop down a highway and an interstate before being herded into a stable overnight.