To Survive a Barn Fire, a Racehorse Bucks Her Jockey and Gallops the Kentucky Highway.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo Survive a Barn Fire, a Racehorse Bucks Her Jockey and Gallops the Kentucky Highway. There’s the Kentucky Derby, and then there’s the crazy Kentucky highway dash that Bold and Bossy, a 2-year-old filly, completed this weekend. She tossed her jockey during a race in Kentucky on Saturday, then bolted off the track for a 30-minute gallop down a highway and an interstate before being herded into a stable overnight.

