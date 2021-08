SEATTLE -- 2021, Part 2 begins this week for the Washington volleyball team. Just over four months since the conclusion of the delayed 2020 season, the Huskies will start another run through a more traditional slate of games, beginning Friday with its first non-conference matches since 2019. The Huskies are headed to Columbus, Ohio and Nationwide Arena, which is where they would prefer to end the season as well, as the arena is the site for the 2021 National Championships in December.