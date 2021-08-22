Mac users can download their own version ‘Paint’ for free and it only works with the trackpad
Paint for Microsoft was always my go-to procrastination app when I was growing up that didn’t involve downloading any games. After my switch to a MacBook, there hasn’t been anything that has given me that simple satisfaction of a 3 minute doodle that Paint provided me with (I guess you can download something like it before, but it’s not the same). But I think there’s a free new app that can scratch the same itch—Magic—which lets you doodle with just your trackpad.soyacincau.com
Comments / 0