Mac users can download their own version ‘Paint’ for free and it only works with the trackpad

By Dzamira Dzafri
soyacincau.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaint for Microsoft was always my go-to procrastination app when I was growing up that didn’t involve downloading any games. After my switch to a MacBook, there hasn’t been anything that has given me that simple satisfaction of a 3 minute doodle that Paint provided me with (I guess you can download something like it before, but it’s not the same). But I think there’s a free new app that can scratch the same itch—Magic—which lets you doodle with just your trackpad.

