Mac users can download their own version ‘Paint’ for free and it only works with the trackpad

MySejahtera is Malaysia’s default contact tracing app which is also used to verify a person’s health and proof of vaccination. Despite its recent update for its vaccine certificate, we all have to agree that the app is still terrible when it comes to user experience. To comply with the current SOP, one has to show their health status, show their vaccine certificate, and then switch to another tab just to check-in. Thankfully, a new major update is coming very soon which will finally address all of these design problems.