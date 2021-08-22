Everything we know about Chargers' loss to 49ers in preseason Week 2

In a relatively low-scoring affair, the Chargers were unable to come out on top over the 49ers, losing by the score of 15-10.

To recap Sunday’s preseason matchup, here is everything we know:

It was over when….

49ers quarterback Trey Lance found wide receiver Travis Benjamin in the end zone with six minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Chargers had five opportunities after the score to take the lead again but were unable to.

Keys of the game

The two teams combined for 25 penalties.

The Chargers forced three turnovers, but only managed to capitalize off of one of them.

The offense was only 2-of-11 on third-down situations.

The offensive unit only combined for 171 yards of total offense.

3 stars of the game

QB Easton Stick: 10-of-14, 85 passing yards, one touchdown, three carries for 15 yards

EDGE Kyler Fackrell: Two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits

LB Nick Niemann: 8 total tackles, one tackle for loss

Quick-hitters

With his performance, Stick made the battle for Justin Herbert’s backup a lot more interesting. Chase Daniel, on the other hand, didn’t help his cause, only amassing 60 yards passing on 21 attempts, in addition to an interception.

Stick and Daniel were sacked five times and pressured on multiple occasions, which particularly speaks for the lack of offensive line depth, including Trey Pipkins or Storm Norton, who have not proven themselves as reliable swing tackles.

Neither Joshua Kelley or Larry Rountree III separated themselves in the battle of the backfield, as the two only combined for 21 yards on 15 carries. However, they both made some nice plays in the passing game.

Jalen Guyton led all wide receivers with 35 snaps. Doing what he does best, Guyton beat a defender vertically for a 39-yard play on his only target.

Josh Palmer, who had 22 snaps, only received one target which resulted in a three-yard touchdown.

Tyron Johnson was on the field a lot longer into the game than I would’ve expected. Johnson caught only four passes for 11 yards.

The interior part of the defensive line was strong in the pass-rush department, but they weren’t as effective in the run game, as the Niners averaged four yards per carry.

Luckily for the guys in the trenches, the second line of defense was nearly always there to clean things up, including Niemann and Cole Christiansen, who combined for 15 tackles.

There wasn’t much to take away from the kicking battle, considering there was only one field goal attempt, which was executed by Michael Badgley from 50 yards out.

Speaking of special teams, the coverage wasn’t all that great. San Francisco averaged 20 yards on their kick returns and 18 yards on their punt returns.

The Chargers close out the preseason slate on the road against the Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 pm PT.