Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Everything we know about Chargers' loss to 49ers in preseason Week 2

By Gavino Borquez
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Cd1A_0bZqpwK000

In a relatively low-scoring affair, the Chargers were unable to come out on top over the 49ers, losing by the score of 15-10.

To recap Sunday’s preseason matchup, here is everything we know:

It was over when….

49ers quarterback Trey Lance found wide receiver Travis Benjamin in the end zone with six minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Chargers had five opportunities after the score to take the lead again but were unable to.

Keys of the game

The two teams combined for 25 penalties.

The Chargers forced three turnovers, but only managed to capitalize off of one of them.

The offense was only 2-of-11 on third-down situations.

The offensive unit only combined for 171 yards of total offense.

3 stars of the game

QB Easton Stick: 10-of-14, 85 passing yards, one touchdown, three carries for 15 yards

EDGE Kyler Fackrell: Two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits

LB Nick Niemann: 8 total tackles, one tackle for loss

Quick-hitters

With his performance, Stick made the battle for Justin Herbert’s backup a lot more interesting. Chase Daniel, on the other hand, didn’t help his cause, only amassing 60 yards passing on 21 attempts, in addition to an interception.

Stick and Daniel were sacked five times and pressured on multiple occasions, which particularly speaks for the lack of offensive line depth, including Trey Pipkins or Storm Norton, who have not proven themselves as reliable swing tackles.

Neither Joshua Kelley or Larry Rountree III separated themselves in the battle of the backfield, as the two only combined for 21 yards on 15 carries. However, they both made some nice plays in the passing game.

Jalen Guyton led all wide receivers with 35 snaps. Doing what he does best, Guyton beat a defender vertically for a 39-yard play on his only target.

Josh Palmer, who had 22 snaps, only received one target which resulted in a three-yard touchdown.

Tyron Johnson was on the field a lot longer into the game than I would’ve expected. Johnson caught only four passes for 11 yards.

The interior part of the defensive line was strong in the pass-rush department, but they weren’t as effective in the run game, as the Niners averaged four yards per carry.

Luckily for the guys in the trenches, the second line of defense was nearly always there to clean things up, including Niemann and Cole Christiansen, who combined for 15 tackles.

There wasn’t much to take away from the kicking battle, considering there was only one field goal attempt, which was executed by Michael Badgley from 50 yards out.

Speaking of special teams, the coverage wasn’t all that great. San Francisco averaged 20 yards on their kick returns and 18 yards on their punt returns.

The Chargers close out the preseason slate on the road against the Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 pm PT.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyler Fackrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#49ers#Seahawks#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ top plays vs. Chargers | Preseason Week 2

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Watch the San Francisco 49ers' top plays vs. the Los Angeles Chargers during Preseason Week 2. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers-Chargers: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week...
NFLInland Valley Daily Bulletin

These 22 Chargers are on the roster bubble with one preseason game left

COSTA MESA — The Chargers are down to one training camp practice and one preseason game before they’re faced with tough decisions to trim the roster to 53 players. But plenty could still happen between now and Tuesday’s 1 p.m. deadline for roster cuts. By this reporter’s estimation, 47 players...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, however. ESPN’s Jordan Schulz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: NFC South becomes harder with Jameis Winston news

The Buccaneers will face off with Jameis Winston as a starter this year. First things first, don’t let anyone confuse you with the idea that the Buccaneers are anything less than the overwhelming favorites in the NFC South. Tampa has all of the pieces and the best coaching staff, so dramatic changes in those expectations shouldn’t be expected from one small roster change in New Orleans. Still, Jameis Winston as the starter, according to Adam Schefter, complicates matters slightly.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Teams Inquiring About Saints Quarterback Trade

Leading up to the start of the 2021 season, the quarterback narrative around the New Orleans Saints organization has been focused squarely on the battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. But now, some of that attention is shifting towards rookie reserve Ian Book. During the broadcast of the Saints’...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran Tight End Announces Retirement From NFL At 31

The NFL may have larger rosters than most professional teams, but it’s hard to sustain a career into your 30s. One tight end has realized that today. On Wednesday, 31-year-old tight end Luke Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL. The announcement comes mere minutes after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks, which came about one day after he was signed.
Yardbarker

Should the Saints Trade for Eagles TE Zach Ertz?

The New Orleans Saints lost tight ends Adam Trautman (foot) and Nick Vannett (knee) to injury during Monday's preseason win over Jacksonville. Both players had an MRI on Tuesday. The extent of Trautman's injury is not yet known, while Vannett will reportedly miss 2-4 weeks. The losses of Trautman and...
Baltimore, MDrussellstreetreport.com

A Dog Day of August in Spartanburg

Russell Street Report Camp Notes A Dog Day of August in Spartanburg. RSR was not represented in Spartanburg today but we thought to serve up some observations via Twitter, courtesy of a few guys regularly on the beat. But first, let’s jump in the mix with a couple of entertaining tweets from the Ravens featuring Marcus Peters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy