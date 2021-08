Pōhāhā I Ka Lani today announced a grant award totaling $149,854 that will support the Native Hawaiian community through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) COVID-19 Impact & Response Grant. The grant will help to reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiiansʻ ʻohana (family), moʻomeheu (culture) and ʻāina (land and water) through distributing produce & meat boxes, prepared meals, essential household items, and plant starts by purchasing from local restaurants, food providers, farmers, ranchers, and fishermen. The Ka Lau o Ke Kāhuli Project aims to provide assistance to Native Hawaiian families by assisting with their needs to overcome impacts due to Covid-19 pandemic while offering ‘āina stewardship & cultural education opportunities at sites above and in Waipiʻo Valley.