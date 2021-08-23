Cancel
Glendale, AZ

Simone Biles and teammates bring Gold Over America to Glendale

By Experience AZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStraight from the world stage, the best gymnasts in the U.S. featuring the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles, will headline the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour coming to Gila River Arena on September 22. Biles, who medaled with silver for team competition and bronze for the balance beam, will be joined by her teammates Jade Carey — an Arizona native — who won gold in floor exercise, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum who won silver for team competition and MyKayla Skinner — another Arizona native —who won silver in vault.

