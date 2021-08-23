Cancel
Video Games

Get New Pokemon Snap, Crash 4: It’s About Time, Pokemon Sword, and Returnal Up to 50% Off

By Nicola Kapron
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic continues, meaning we all have even more time to play video games. However, this means we all need more and more new games to play. If you’re in the same boat, then we’ve got your back. There are a ton of great games out there for every platform and many of them are on sale right now. Follow these links and you can scoop them up right now at massive discounts. Here are ten great Amazon video game deals that are sure to make you smile.

#Video Game
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Some Pokemon Now Have a New Animation

Trainers, it seems like some Pokemon now have new animation when you first encounter them. Niantic and Pokemon Go changed the encounter animation on certain Pokemon when you first encounter them, or by making them your Buddy and doing the “Play with Buddy” animation. Not all Pokemon have a new...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Uh oh, Halo Infinite campaign details are leaking from the tech test

Get ready to dodge spoilers for the next four months, because Halo Infinite story details have already started to leak. Players checking out the first technical test flight for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox have datamined a slew of story details from the multiplayer-exclusive preview build, and they're already starting to appear online.
Video GamesComicBook

More Pokemon Sword and Shield Content Coming to Pokemon Go

Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch introduced a number of exciting new Pokemon to the series, and soon, Pokemon Go fans will have the chance to find some of them in the mobile game! Pokemon Go developer Niantic announced today that several Pokemon first introduced in the Galar region will be added, including Skowvet, Wooloo, and Falinks which will now be found in the wild. Players will also be able to find these Pokemon thanks to Field Research Tasks from PokeStops. The Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta will also debut in the game, appearing in five-star Raids in their Hero of Many Battles forms.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Zacian Pokemon GO: How to Catch

Niantic Labs recently announced the debut of Zacian, the legendary Pokemon from Sword and Shield, in Pokemon GO’s Ultra Unlock Part 3 event featuring the Galar region. Alongside its partner Zamazenta, Zacian is among a collection of fan-favorite Pokemon from the Galar region that were brought to Pokemon GO thanks to Hoopa’s mischief. According to the official blog post, Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool, and Falinks will all be making their debuts during Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield. The event will run from Aug. 20 at 10:00 am local time to Aug. 31 at 8:00 pm local time.
Shoppingnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Center’s 85cm Very Huge Piplup Plush Up For Pre-Order

NintendoSoup Store is now taking international pre-orders for the insanely cute Pokemon Center Japan’s 85cm tall Very Huge Piplup Plush. The “Very Huge Piplup Plush” is the largest official Piplup plush every made – it’s 85cm tall, 50cm long, and 45cm wide. Its size makes it perfect for adults to carry, hug, and cuddle.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Zamazenta Pokemon GO: Niantic Labs Adds New Galar Pokemon

Zamazenta in Pokemon GO makes its debut after Niantic Labs revealed the final part of the game’s Ultra Unlock Event, featuring Pokemon from Sword and Shield. A YouTube video detailing this announcement was uploaded onto the official Pokemon GO channel early Tuesday morning showcasing the third and final part of the game’s Ultra Unlock event, themed around the addition of several Pokemon from the Galar Region. In addition to the debut of Pokemon such as Falinks and Wooloo, both Zamazenta and its fairy-typed counterpart Zacian are the main course in this Sword and Shield-themed event, with Zamazenta receiving the spotlight during the second week, set to begin on Aug. 26 and lasting until Sept. 1.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Unite Gardevoir build - evolution, items, abilities and more

A Pokemon Unite Gardevoir build can go along way with this psychic pokemon's evolution, items and abilities. Pokemon Gardevoir joined the roster of playable Pokemon in Nintendo’s MOBA at the end of July and became the first new Pokemon to join the game since its launch. So, you’re probably keen to play with Gardevoir and try out a new style of play. First up, in order to unlock Pokemon Unite’s Gardevoir, you’ll need to buy the Unite license from the Unite Battle Committee. This will set you back a cool 8,000 Aeos coins or 460 Aeos Gems making it a mid-range price from the other Pokemon on sale.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video GamesTwinfinite

New Pokemon Presents Showcase Set For Next Week

The official Pokemon Twitter account has just announced that a Pokemon Presents video presentation will be coming next week. The showcase will focus on the upcoming Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends Arceus. Fans can tune in to the offical Pokemon YouTube channel on Aug. 18 at 6 AM...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Rated For Switch In Australia

The Australian Classifications Board has published its rating for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. these entries, the games have been given a “PG” rating for “mild violence” and “online functionality”, as well as been noted to contain themes with “very mild impact”. Although this information is nothing players wouldn’t already know about the game, the ratings do indicate that the games still seem to be on track to release in November, despite The Pokemon Company being relatively quiet about them.
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player's Game-Breaking Discovery Goes Viral

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that refuses to die, much like GTA 5, Minecraft, and many other increasingly nostalgic titles. To this day, the Skyrim Reddit page is populated and lively, much more than many of the Reddit pages of the latest and greatest games. Right now, the top post on this Reddit page is one player's discovery of a classic game-breaking trick that allows you to maximize one of your character's skills quickly and effortlessly. Of course, while the trick is new to the player and many others -- if not most players -- it's not technically new, but this didn't stop the post from quickly shooting to the top.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Presentation Event for New Pokemon Games Announced

Catch the latest news on the upcoming Pokemon games on Wednesday, August 18th for an exciting glimpse into three long-awaited games. The stream will start at 6:00 AM PDT and present new information covering the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends Arceus games. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Fan Comes Up With a Creative New Slowpoke Evolution

Though Slowpoke already has a number of different evolutions and variants thanks to things like evolution methods and the Galarian version of the Pokemon, a Pokemon fan has come up with another creative evolution: Slowknight. This fan-made Pokemon design is inspired by the unique relationship Slowpoke has with Shellder by posing a “What if?” question that asks what might happen if a Slowpoke was bitten by a Cloyster instead of a Shellder.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon GO Palkia Raid counters and everything you need to to defeat it

Some Pokemon GO Palkia Raid counters will help defeat this powerful Pokemon. Like its counterpart Dialga, Palkia in Pokemon GO is a powerful addition to any trainer’s Pokedex. However, it’s a Legendary Pokemon so players will need a plan before going into battle in a Palkia Raid in Pokemon GO. Palkia, one of the box Legendaries of Generation 4, is a Water and Dragon-type making it tough to damage because of its lack of weaknesses. This makes preparation extremely important and that’s what this guide is for.

