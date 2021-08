Next time some killjoy tries to tell you why they hate astrology, just remember that their opinion matters less than SZA’s. And something about where the moon is at in the sky right now compelled her to give us three gorgeous new tracks. On Sunday morning, the “Good Days” singer posted a video to her Instagram of dancer Nana Yaa performing to a new track called “Joni,” with folky plucked guitar backing ethereal lyrics. At the same time, she tweeted “dumping random thoughts” and linked to a mysterious Soundcloud account based in “nowhere, United States.”