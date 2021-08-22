Cancel
Vital Signs: Additional childhood vaccine requirements await children, teens

By Nancy Santoski
Daily Progress
 5 days ago

Back to school: the three words we are very happy to hear in 2021. It evokes thoughts of pencils, pens, notebooks — and vaccines. As of July 1, there are additional vaccine requirements resulting from the Virginia General Assembly passing House Bill 1090. This bill aligns Virginia’s vaccine recommendations and requirements with those of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The changes effect children entering kindergarten, seventh grade and 12th grade, and are in addition to the vaccines that are already required for school attendance in Virginia.

