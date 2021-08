HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Search efforts continue in Haywood County where nearly 80 people worked to find the final missing person from the floods last week. Haywood County Emergency Services and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office will hold a joint press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on the ongoing recovery and restoration efforts following Tropical Storm Fred. North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will join be in attendance and will be available for questions afterward. News 13 will live stream the press conference here: