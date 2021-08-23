Cancel
Fletcher, NC

Unique pop-up expo features mediums, psychics with focus on healing, good energy

By WLOS Staff
 4 days ago
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, Aug. 21-22, was the Spiritual Fusions Psychic and Holistic Pop-Up Expo at the WNC Agricultural Center.

The unique event featured mediums, psychics and more.

All the items focused on healing, energy and using natural products for the body.

Organizers say having good energy and healing is more important than ever, especially during a pandemic.

"Especially during this time with the pandemic, there's a lot of emotions that are going on with a lot of people," said Itha Trantham, owner and founder of Spiritual Fusions Psychic and Holistic Events. "A lot of people want answers or they just need comfort to know that they're doing the right thing, they're taking care of their families, they're taking care of themselves."

The next Spiritual Fusions Psychic and Holistic Pop-Up Expo event will be in November.

