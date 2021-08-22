Cancel
Texas State

AG Paxton Commends Court’s Decision to Uphold Texas’ Ban on Live-Dismemberment Abortions

 6 days ago

Attorney General Paxton applauded the decision of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to uphold a Texas law prohibiting live-dismemberment abortions. In a 9-5 decision, the court reversed the district court’s judgment that prevented Texas from forbidding this type of violent second-trimester abortion in which a doctor rips an unborn child apart with forceps while the child is still alive in her mother’s womb. These abortions are carried out on unborn babies as old as 22 weeks, and Texas put on evidence at trial that they may feel pain while being dismembered.

Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
Posted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Posted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C. and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s historic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights takes center stage with GOP-controlled legislatures considering bills that would tighten ballot box access amid the 2020 presidential election.
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
Fox News

Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats end weeks-long walkout

Texas Republicans this week advanced a controversial voting bill, dwindling Democrats’ chances of sinking it following a staged weeks-long walkout from the Legislature. The bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, after the Democrats returned to the chamber last week, giving Republicans the quorum necessary to vote.
CNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

US forces have begun withdrawing from Kabul airport. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that US forces have begun drawing down from Kabul airport, but would not provide the number of troops who have left. 5 min ago. Pentagon calls Kabul airport threats "real" and "dynamic" From CNN's Michael Conte. The...

