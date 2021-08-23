Cancel
Lance throws 2 TD passes, 49ers rally to beat Chargers 15-10

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes and continued to make his case to be San Francisco’s Week 1 starter as the 49ers rallied for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Lance, the third overall pick in April’s draft, had a rough start. He completed only one of his first six passes and was picked off in his first three series before settling down. Lance was 7 of 8 for 93 yards on his final three drives, which included the two TDs.

Lance, who finished 8 of 14 for 102 yards, also won the duel of former North Dakota State quarterbacks. Easton Stick got the start for the Chargers and was 10 of 14 for 85 yards, a touchdown and was sacked for a safety.

Josh Palmer had a TD reception and Michael Badgley kicked a 50-yard field goal for the Chargers.

Mohamed Sanu and Travis Benjamin finished with TD catches for the Niners.

Jimmy Garoppolo started and played one series for the Niners. Garoppolo was 3 of 6 for 15 yards during the 15-play possession, which ended when his pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk went off Aiyuk’s hands and was intercepted by Asante Samuel Jr. at the Chargers’ 15.

BROWNS 17, GIANTS 13

CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum threw a touchdown pass and led Cleveland over New York.

Keenum tossed a 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to end Cleveland’s opening possession. He finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards with an interception while playing most of the first half.

The Browns (2-0) rested Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and most of their starters for the second straight week.

So did the Giants (0-2), who got a 1-yard TD plunge from Devontae Booker in the first half when both teams played second- and third-stringers.

New York’s No. 3 QB Brian Lewerke threw a TD pass to David Sills in the fourth quarter to pull the Giants within one. The Giants had another late chance, but rookie safety Richard LeCounte III intercepted Lewerke in the end zone on the final play.

Giants backup quarterback Mike Glennon then led a 75-yard scoring drive capped by Booker’s score.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

