9 ways to decorate your garden for autumn using plants, colour and lights
Country Living round up the best ways to decorate your garden for autumn and embrace the new season through lights, hardy potted plants and bursts of colour. "Autumn is the time of year when the garden can look rather scruffy and can be in desperate need of a tidy up. The growing season is coming to an end and borders can look faded and tired. But now is the time to think ahead and realise the potential within your outdoor haven. A little effort now and you won’t be playing catch up in the spring," Danny Clarke, aka The Black Gardener, told CL. Danny reminds us that, just because summer is over and the evenings are beginning to draw in, we can still enjoy our gardens as social and beautiful outdoor spaces.www.countryliving.com
