Houston, TX

Mean Green shut out Houston Baptist

By From UNT sports information
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago

HOUSTON — North Texas beat Houston Baptist 2-0 Sunday night in Houston for its second straight shutout win and remains undefeated in the early season.

The Mean Green’s Taylor Tufts scored the match’s first goal in the fourth minute and then assisted on the second goal — scored by Brooke Lampe — on a corner kick in the 64th minute. Through the season’s first two matches, Tufts has scored two goals and assisted on two goals.

The Huskies didn’t make it easy for the 16-time conference champions. HBU played physical and threatened UNT including with a penalty kick in the second half but failed to convert.

“With 18 shots, we have to do a better job on finishing our chances,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “Give HBU credit — they worked hard all night and made the game interesting, but in the end I’m happy with the road win and obviously the shutout.”

UNT (2-0-0) is now 6-0-0 all-time versus HBU (0-1-0) and as a program improves to 298-24-7 (.916) all-time when scoring two or more goals in a match.

Along with her goal and assist, Tufts on Sunday took a match-high five shots as the Mean Green outshot the Huskies by 10.

UNT is off to Hawaii next. They’ll play two matches in the Aloha State. Friday night they’ll face the Rainbow Warriors — first kick isn’t until midnight Central Time — and then on Sunday they’ll play a neutral site match against Idaho State in Hawaii.

