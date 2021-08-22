Bears LB Khalil Mack ranked No. 23 on NFL Top 100

Don't it always seem to go, you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone? It appears the Las Vegas Raiders just got a stern reminder of this truth, and it didn't come courtesy of legendary guitarist Joni Mitchell. It came by way of their inability to consistently get after the opposing quarterback, which led them right back to a player they swore they were better off without: Khalil Mack. After trading away the All-Pro pass rusher in 2018 -- who was and remains arguably the best in the league on any given week -- the Raiders reportedly circled back with roses and a box of chocolates, but were turned away at the door by the Chicago Bears.