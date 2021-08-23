Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Adam Cole Officially Done With WWE NXT

ringsidenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Cole was in a very interesting situation when it was discovered that his NXT contract expired in July. He agreed to sign a very short extension that saw him through NXT TakeOver: 36. Now that obligation is over for Mr. Bay-Bay, and he is on to his next chapter.

www.ringsidenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Adam Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt#Pw Insider#Ringside News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
Wrestling-edge.com

Tony Khan ‘Suspending’ Huge AEW Star?

RingsideNews.com reported that AEW’s Max Caster was suspended for two months without pay after his Simone Biles joke. Voices of Wrestling tweeted, “We are told there is no truth to a report circulating from Ringside News that Max Caster has been suspended for two months without pay. This was described to us as “total fiction”.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Warned’ Fired WWE Tag Team

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Former WWE Superstar Doug Basham believed his job was at risk after a conversation he had with Vince McMahon back in 2004. As part of the $1,000,000 Tough Enough series, contestants from the reality show participated in weekly challenges on WWE SmackDown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Says John Cena Better Not Beat Her To 17 World Titles

Charlotte Flair continues to be dragged for getting handed numerous title opportunities that other WWE Superstars should get. However, WWE is clearly high on Flair and wants to give her more title reigns, much to the dismay of fans. Now it seems she wants to beat her father Ric Flair’s record of 16 world title wins.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Wiping Out’ NXT For Sad Reason

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took a huge call regarding the release of a dozen stars and a referee. Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the release of Bronson Reed who was recently the NXT North American Champion was the most shocking one. Vince McMahon was harsh on the NXT talents. It...
WWEringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin Proclaims His Financial Problems Are Over And He’s ‘Back’

Baron Corbin’s downward spiral was well-documented on WWE television. It all started when he lost the King of the Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, and that apparently cost the former Mr. Money in the Bank hundreds of thousands of dollars. We’re not really sure how that math checks out, but Corbin had one terrible development after another. Now he’s back.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Rejects AEW For Major Company?

The former WWE star Braun Strowman was shockingly handed a release from the company and the reason was cited as ‘budget cuts. There have been speculations regarding the next move in his career. It seems that Impact Wrestling is looking to hire more talent and could be the destination for two former WWE stars – Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Struggling’ During WWE Hiatus

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Get The Paperwork Ready: WWE Making Effort To Re-Sign Star

Lock him up. One of the biggest changes taking place over the last few months has been the amount of wrestlers leaving WWE. Some of them have been thrown out the door due to budget cuts, but others have allowed their contracts to expire without signing a new deal with the company. WWE is going to be wanting to sign some wrestlers up, and now it seems they have a new target.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Shawn Michaels ‘Quitting’ WWE Rumor Leaks

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels who has been with NXT operations seems to be considering quitting the brand. Billi Bhatti reported on The Nitty Gritty Dirt Show on RussosBrand.com with Vince Russo that Michaels is considering quitting his job at WWE NXT. Bhatti said:. “He’s already over working with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy