The Broncos' highly anticipated defense will see its first game action on Saturday, as Head Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that he expects the unit's first team to play vs. the Seahawks after sitting for the Week 1 game against Minnesota — though that may not include outside linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Seattle also rested many of its starters last week, but star quarterback Russell Wilson said Wednesday that he hopes to play on Saturday. Should he — and perhaps receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — be available, Denver's star-studded secondary, including cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, will get a good test.