Eversource Crews Respond to Tropical Storm Henri
As of Sunday at 10:45pm, the Eversource outage map is telling. In Greenwich there were zero customers without service. While Henri made landfall in the area of Stonington, CT and Westerly RI, by Sunday evening the towns with significant outages were in the northeast corner of the state (alphabetically) including Canterbury with 63.04% of customers without power and Voluntown with 56.39% of customers without power.greenwichfreepress.com
