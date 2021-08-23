Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Hot and dry conditions for the start of the work week

By Harrison Nix
WTOK-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dry conditions return for overnight into Monday with lows in the low to mid 70′s. Monday marks the start of a drier period as an upper level ridge will continue to influence our weather. As a result of this, expect temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 90′s for Monday with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be very similar to Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s. Rain chances will be minimal each day with only isolated showers and storms being possible, even if you get rainfall, it will not drop your temperatures very much. Feels like temperatures could reach into the triple digits for many of us through Wednesday.

www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy