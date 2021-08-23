Cancel
Virtual meeting regarding ash ponds set for Thursday

By Tribune-Star staff report
Tribune Star
Duke Energy will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss its results of groundwater corrective measures for closure of ash ponds at the former Wabash River Generating Station.

During the meeting, any interested person may provide input on the company’s potential groundwater remedies using a “chat” function in a Webex program accessible at webex.com and using access code 132 627 7716; use the password “Duke”. The password uses an upper case D.

Those wishing to join in as audio conference only can dial 408-418-9388, with access code 132 627 7716.

The Wabash River Generating Station was shuttered in 2016 under a settlement with environmental groups. The station had operated six coal-fired power units along the Wabash River, northwest of Terre Haute.

The former coal-fired electrical production site had five ash ponds with 225 basin acres, containing more than 9.2 tons of ash, according to the company’s web site: http://bit.ly/2t5uQzQ.

Duke Energy is closing all ash basins across its system.

Angeline Protogere, company spokesperson, said there is no evidence of any impact on drinking water or recreational water from the closed ash ponds. The company’s closure plan includes monitoring wells.

