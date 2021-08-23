COVID update, 2022 budget on School Board agenda

VCSC logo

Tonight’s Vigo County School Board meeting will include a COVID-19 update as well as permission to advertise the 2022 proposed budget.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the West Vigo Conference Center.

Superintendent Rob Haworth will provide the COVID-19 update and also is expected to address the masking policy. After his presentation, the public will have an opportunity to comment.

On Friday, the district distributed a video to the school community informing them of COVID-19 cases and quarantines. In the video, Haworth said he has convened a new COVID-19 advisory group that includes a wide range of community medical professionals to advise the district on its COVID policies, including masking.

The group met recently and recommended the school district maintain its school re-entry policy as it is, including a required masking policy approved by the board at its Aug. 9 meeting.

Under the policy, masks are required for grades Pre-K through 6, and while also required for grades 7-12, there is more flexibility in those grades, including an option to remove masks during forward-facing instruction.

Haworth also stated that as of Friday morning, the district had 49 students who were positive for COVID and 143 students on quarantine.

Most of those who have COVID were positive before school started and have not been to school, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

Of the 143 on quarantine, some of them were on quarantine before school started.

The district also reported that nine staff are positive, and 11 are on quarantine.

In listening to the new advisory group, which represent diverse viewpoints, “‘The consensus is COVID is real and it’s evolving to be more of a concern for children, and, masks slow the spread. That’s their perspective from caring for COVID patients over the last year and a half in Vigo County,” Haworth said in the video.

He added, “The medical consensus is that they [masks] help contain droplets that carry the virus. Masks keep our quarantine numbers low. They keep our schools open. So in times of considerable spread, like the past few weeks in Vigo County, masks will be part of our school day.”

As VCSC makes changes to its COVID-19 plan moving forward, the new advisory group will review COVID data and come to a consensus about the VCSC plan the week before each school board meeting.

That consensus will inform Haworth’s recommendation to the school board, “which we will share with the community the Friday before each board meeting,” Haworth said. “I will present that recommendation to the board at each board meeting.” If a change is needed, the board will consider a vote.

At the board meetings, the public will also have an opportunity to voice comments about the recommendation.

Also on tonight’s agenda are 2021-22 textbook and consumable fees and bids for cafeteria supplies and food.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.