SALISBURY, Md. – Jared Monar’s next stop is at the Division-III level with Stevenson, but it was a long road to this point. The Parkside graduate was making a name for himself on a rising Ram squad before he missed his junior season due to an ACL tear. After rehabbing and regaining his health, the a pandemic wiped out his senior season. He then tore his other ACL, and the rehab process began once again.