14-pound contender edges out hometown leader for last minute salmon derby win

Another successful Seward Silver Salmon Derby reached its conclusion today, with an eleventh hour entry stealing the $10,000 prize for heaviest fish. Juneau’s Ben Cheeseman claimed his victory this morning with a 14.03 pound silver that narrowly defeated Seward’s Lynn Hohl and the 13.94 pounder that had held the top spot since Wednesday. Cheeseman hauled in the winning whopper while fishing near the SeaLife Center from the deck of the Kingfisher 3025 he shares with his father. His prize catch, Cheeseman said, was not among the scrappiest silvers he’d encountered at this year’s derby.