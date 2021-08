Hunter McGrady is reflecting on having COVID-19 while pregnant and why she felt it was important to get vaccinated after the birth of her son. The 28-year-old model welcomed her first baby, son Hudson Tynan, with husband Brian Keys in June, and she previously revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 seven months into her pregnancy. Answering fan questions on her Instagram Story Friday, McGrady said she got vaccinated after giving birth.