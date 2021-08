As Russia struggles with its third wave of COVID-19, the authorities have adopted new measures to contain the coronavirus. But pervasive vaccine hesitancy has put a massive strain on the Kremlin’s pandemic response. While the delta variant helps explain the latest spike in daily infections, sluggish vaccination rates – about 24% of the population is fully vaccinated – are perhaps the biggest culprit. Russia has registered around 20,000 new COVID-19 cases daily during July and August 2021. And the Ministry of Health reported in August that more than 98% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated. The official death toll rose in...